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Good morning!
It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee. We’re entering the final weeks of legislative session, which means floor votes are coming soon for a pivotal voucher expansion bill. Read more details here on the differing details of the House and Senate proposals.
Also, we expect details of a potential state intervention in Memphis schools to come together in the next few weeks. If you need to catch up on the details, we’ve set up a resource page here to help our subscribers stay up to date on this evolving issue.
As always, you can reach us at [email protected] with any feedback or questions.
Local News
Will TN voucher program expand by 15,000 or 20,000 seats? House and Senate are at odds on details.
Days after inserting language to make public schools verify student immigration status, House members dropped the requirement from a bill to expand the voucher program.
Memphis school leaders say Feagins’ tenure caused some issues in state audit
Memphis-Shelby County Schools has significantly improved under current leadership, a new report says, reversing impacts of staffing cuts made by Marie Feagins.
Tennessee elementary schools might limit classroom digital device use under pending law
A bill awaiting Gov. Bill Lee’s signature would require schools to limit the use of electronic devices and block any K-5 students from accessing social media during school hours.
Around Chalkbeat
Colorado parents and students rally to save teacher preparation program from proposed budget cuts
A group of parents say a proposal to to a teacher preparation program leaves hundreds of high schoolers statewide scrambling to figure out their college education.
As Philadelphia advances $225 million cut to school spending, teachers worry learning will suffer
As Philadelphia school leaders move forward with a plan to cut spending by $225 million next fiscal year, teachers fear students will lose key support.
From paperwork maze to centralized tool: Mamdani launches new child care provider permitting site
NYC’s new provider dashboard replaces a ‘fragmented’ child care center permitting process. The city hopes this online hub for submitting and tracking health department applications will help new child care centers open faster.
What We’re Reading
During Ramadan, Muslim Students Find Peace, Discipline and Community, Nashville Banner
TN school board member under fire after calling female student 'hot', The Tennessean (Paywall)
Tennessee GOP leader promotes partnership with Turning Point, but details remain unclear, Chattanooga Times Free Press (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Larry McCormack for Chalkbeat