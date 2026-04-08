It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee. We’re entering the final weeks of legislative session, which means floor votes are coming soon for a pivotal voucher expansion bill. Read more details here on the differing details of the House and Senate proposals.

Also, we expect details of a potential state intervention in Memphis schools to come together in the next few weeks. If you need to catch up on the details, we’ve set up a resource page here to help our subscribers stay up to date on this evolving issue.