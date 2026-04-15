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It’s officially early voting season in Memphis, where school board candidates in four districts are vying for the Democratic nomination in the district’s first partisan school board election. No Republicans are running, though, which means the May primary is for all the marbles.
Check out our voter guides today ⬇
Local News
Early voting is underway for Memphis’ first partisan school board primary
Fifteen Democratic candidates are competing in the May 5 partisan primary for Memphis school board seats.
Voter guide: Here are the Democratic Memphis school board candidates running in District 8
The 2026 Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board of Education election is underway. These are the two District 8 candidates voters will choose from in the May 5 Democratic primary.
Voter guide: Here are the Democratic Memphis school board candidates running in District 6
The 2026 Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board of Education election is underway. These are the five District 6 candidates voters will choose from in the May 5 Democratic primary.
Voter guide: Here are the Memphis school board candidates running in District 9
The 2026 Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board of Education election is underway. These are the five District 9 candidates voters will choose from in the May 5 Democratic primary.
Voter guide: Here are the Memphis school board candidates running in District 1
The 2026 Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board of Education election is underway. These are the three District 1 candidates voters will choose from in the May 5 Democratic primary.
Tennessee House passes voucher expansion plan in tight vote
Some Tennessee Republicans criticized their colleagues from walking back public school funding provisions that helped get the voucher program over the finish line last year. House Republicans also quietly slipped in a new amendment that could target public school funding for immigrant students.
Around Chalkbeat
The Detroit school district’s latest tactic to boost enrollment: student influencers
To fight shrinking enrollment, the Detroit Public Schools Community District is considering hiring student influencers and parent ambassadors to help market public schools.
What does a school board do, anyway? The answer is changing for IPS and charters — here’s your guide.
The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation is taking some power away from the boards for IPS and charter schools. But day-to-day control over education isn’t changing.
Detroit students to be able to ride city buses for free starting Wednesday
The Detroit City Council approved an initiative that will provide free city bus passes to Detroit students ages 5 to 19.
Why Ford is creating high-tech lab spaces in West Tennessee schools, Commercial Appeal (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Grace Cary / Getty Images