It’s possible no one is going to be more ready for the incoming summer break than Memphis-Shelby County third graders. They are set to spend their final days of the school year retaking the English language arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program exam.

It’s a particularly high-stakes assessment under Tennessee’s reading retention law. Memphis officials say they’re not going to have enough time to parse results from the first round of testing to determine which students could benefit from a retest. Better safe than sorry, officials argue, when students are facing serious interventions under the law.