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Good morning! It’s Melissa from Chalkbeat Tennessee.

It’s possible no one is going to be more ready for the incoming summer break than Memphis-Shelby County third graders. They are set to spend their final days of the school year retaking the English language arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program exam.

It’s a particularly high-stakes assessment under Tennessee’s reading retention law. Memphis officials say they’re not going to have enough time to parse results from the first round of testing to determine which students could benefit from a retest. Better safe than sorry, officials argue, when students are facing serious interventions under the law.

Read more here.

Local News

Memphis third graders will be required to retake state reading tests on last days of school

Memphis third graders will be required to retake state reading tests on last days of school

TCAP retesting begins on May 20, the day before MSCS closes for break. It’s the last chance for third graders to avoid intervention measures.

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What We’re Reading

All Four Incumbents Prevail in MNPS School Board Primary, Nashville Banner

How does MSCS compare to TN average on teacher pay, student spending?, Commercial Appeal (Paywall)

Kids and parents dislike math homework, so teachers are scrapping it. Will students be better off?, Hechinger Report

Thumbnail image by Andrea Morales for Chalkbeat

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