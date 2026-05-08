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Good morning! It’s Melissa from Chalkbeat Tennessee.
It’s possible no one is going to be more ready for the incoming summer break than Memphis-Shelby County third graders. They are set to spend their final days of the school year retaking the English language arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program exam.
It’s a particularly high-stakes assessment under Tennessee’s reading retention law. Memphis officials say they’re not going to have enough time to parse results from the first round of testing to determine which students could benefit from a retest. Better safe than sorry, officials argue, when students are facing serious interventions under the law.
Local News
Memphis third graders will be required to retake state reading tests on last days of school
TCAP retesting begins on May 20, the day before MSCS closes for break. It’s the last chance for third graders to avoid intervention measures.
Around Chalkbeat
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Most middle and high school teachers still assign full books — but only a few, study says
A new national survey finds most English teachers assign entire novels. But students in higher-poverty schools are less likely to read multiple full books each year.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul intends to opt into federal tax-credit scholarship
Democrats are divided on the federal school choice program. Gov. Hochul will watch for “poison pills” that would make the program a bad deal for New York students, a spokesperson said.
What We’re Reading
All Four Incumbents Prevail in MNPS School Board Primary, Nashville Banner
How does MSCS compare to TN average on teacher pay, student spending?, Commercial Appeal (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Andrea Morales for Chalkbeat