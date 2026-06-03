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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.
Our top Wednesday read comes from Chalkbeat’s Ideas editor, who interviewed Iowa Auditor Rob Sand. Sand is a Democrat who sees opposition to school vouchers as a winning issue in his campaign for governor. Will it work in a red state?
Around Chalkbeat
The red-state Democrat upending the politics of school vouchers
Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa’s voucher-like ESA program lacks oversight and diverts money from public schools. His campaign shows one way Democrats are approaching education politics.
In the era of AI, schools want students to think critically. Experts say they need knowledge to do so.
Teachers are being trained on how to do so, but cognitive scientists say generic skills can’t take the place of subject knowledge and factual fluency.
New York teachers union calls for aggressive limits on AI and screens for youngest students
The state teachers union approved a resolution calling for no individual screen use through second grade, limits on AI chatbots, and paper testing options as schools rethink education technology.
What We’re Reading
TN third grade reading law set off years of anxiety for these students, The Tennessean (Paywall)
Knox County school board signals support for amending state law after 'Roots' pushback, Knox News (Paywall)
Has this state cracked the code on reversing chronic absenteeism? Hechinger Report