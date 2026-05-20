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Good morning! It’s Melissa from Chalkbeat Tennessee with your Wednesday news.
In February, the Memphis school board voted to close Ida B. Wells Academy, leaving families to look for other schools to enroll their children in. But now school staff and families say the district is transferring the program to another building, not necessarily moving students to be absorbed by another school.
Read more here about the (potentially) final days at the closing Memphis school.
Local News
Memphis students are graduating from closing schools. But one beloved program could be revived.
Parents and staff say Memphis-Shelby County Schools is allowing Ida B. Wells Academy to move to a different building despite the board voting to close the school altogether earlier this year.
4 things to know about the next Memphis schools budget proposal
The proposed $1.7 billion Memphis-Shelby County Schools budget could be the last one local board members have full control over before a GOP-appointed state board comes in.
Around Chalkbeat
Millions of students use i-Ready. But many parents view it as a villain in the ed tech fight.
As backlash against technology in the classroom grows, i-Ready software has become a flashpoint in debates over screen time, personalized learning, academic progress, and data privacy.
What happened when Los Angeles parents got better school choice information?
Letters with student-growth data helped families select more effective high schools — but only when the information spread through school communities.
Should Congress spend big to rebuild schools? This $500 billion campaign proposal will be a tough sell.
Experts say decades of school building neglect have led to a $90 billion problem that needs major federal funding. Congress has long resisted the idea, but it’s the centerpiece of one lawmaker’s campaign.
What We’re Reading
After Knox County book ban, Roots author's family calls move ‘slap in face,’ The Tennessean (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Bri Hatch/Chalkbeat