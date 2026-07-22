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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee, here with your Wednesday roundup of top news.
There’s a new group jockeying for influence in Memphis’ education advocacy space, which was once flush with federal investment and local heavy hitters but has since dwindled in dollars and voices. Together4Students launched on the heels of the district takeover and is now advocating for the local school board to drop its lawsuit against the state.
Bri Hatch has more details here about the emerging group and their backers.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
A new Memphis group is pushing for school reform via state takeover. Who are they?
Together4Students is joining a roster of local advocacy groups training people to advocate for Memphis school reform.
Around Chalkbeat
New data reveals the depth of the teacher turnover crisis. Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.
A profession under pressure: unpacking new data on teacher turnover on July 30 online from noon to 1 p.m. ET.Caroline Bauman
70 years after Brown, schools remain separate by race and class. One advocate says integration still matters.
Brown’s Promise cofounder Ary Amerikaner makes the case that integrated schools improve opportunity and democracy.
Why digital tests are helping keep Chromebooks in classrooms
Educators questioning classroom devices are running into a practical barrier: State exams that are now widely taken on computers.
What We’re Reading
If Tennessee takeover succeeds, these are the ways MSCS may improve, Daily Memphian (Paywall)
Why are so many kindergartners chronically absent?, Hechinger Report