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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.

Shortly before Memphis schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson left the district in 2019, he introduced a plan to close nearly 30 schools.

That plan was never fully implemented. But could a similar closure plan be on the horizon for Memphis under the direction of the incoming state takeover board, which now includes Hopson?