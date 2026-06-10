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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.
Shortly before Memphis schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson left the district in 2019, he introduced a plan to close nearly 30 schools.
That plan was never fully implemented. But could a similar closure plan be on the horizon for Memphis under the direction of the incoming state takeover board, which now includes Hopson?
This week, Bri Hatch dug into closure trends prevalent in other takeover districts and how those might align with Hopson’s superintendent vision.
Local News
Are more Memphis school closures on the horizon? The state takeover could mean yes.
Texas school takeovers praised by Tennessee Republicans have resulted in school shutdowns, a trend experts say holds up nationwide.
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