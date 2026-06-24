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Good morning! It’s Melissa from Chalkbeat Tennessee, back from the long weekend with your Wednesday roundup of our top stories.

In case you missed it, Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials and local county leaders are now suing Tennessee officials over the new school takeover board. The lawsuit was filed late last Thursday.

But even as the fight over the Memphis schools takeover heats up in court, some Memphis parents say they’re hopeful a new oversight board can bring about change in the district.