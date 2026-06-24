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Good morning! It’s Melissa from Chalkbeat Tennessee, back from the long weekend with your Wednesday roundup of our top stories.
In case you missed it, Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials and local county leaders are now suing Tennessee officials over the new school takeover board. The lawsuit was filed late last Thursday.
But even as the fight over the Memphis schools takeover heats up in court, some Memphis parents say they’re hopeful a new oversight board can bring about change in the district.
Read Bri Hatch’s new story for more. Need to reach us? Reply here or email us anytime: [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
As the fight over the Memphis schools takeover looms, these parents say they’re hopeful for change
At an event run by Memphis Lift, local parents said they’re optimistic about the new state takeover board improving district performance.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools sue Tennessee over state takeover
Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders are challenging the law that creates a nine-member GOP-appointed oversight board to control key district decisions.
Around Chalkbeat
Blending algebra and geometry: An approach to high school math slowly gains favor
Supporters say integrated math opens doors to a variety of STEM pathways in high school. The tradeoff? It may leave some students unprepared for calculus.
Non-college career pathways have a math problem
A Chalkbeat analysis of federal wage data finds some trades offer middle-class wages, but many common jobs that don’t require bachelor’s degrees fall short.
What We’re Reading
TN school to pay $10K, rescind suspension over social media post, The Tennessean (Paywall)