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Hello! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee, here with your Wednesday roundup.
Are significant changes coming to teacher licensure requirements here in Tennessee? The State Board of Education is considering a proposed policy that could exempt some aspiring educators from testing requirements like the edTPA. It would also create more flexibility for educators who fail tests like the PRAXIS by creating alternate passing pathways.
Do you think more flexibility in teacher licensure is needed in Tennessee? I’d love to hear your thoughts.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Are major changes coming to Tennessee teacher licensure requirements?
The Tennessee State Board of Education could relax some teacher licensure testing requirements, creating alternate pathways for aspiring teachers as the state grapples with staff shortages.
Memphis schools takeover blocked by judge in temporary order
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Tennessee to temporarily halt state takeover proceedings pending a full hearing.
Around Chalkbeat
What SCOTUS didn’t say about transgender athletes — and what the ruling means for schools and students
The Supreme Court left unanswered questions about the definition of sex and the rights of transgender students. Advocates expect more fights in states about LGBTQ rights.
Iowa school districts quietly agreed to new limits on undocumented students’ course access
Records obtained by Chalkbeat show most Iowa school systems agreed to add new restrictions for some Perkins-funded CTE and early college programs.
What We’re Reading
Sudden Knoxville County Schools budget cut means layoffs and furloughs, Knox News (Paywall)