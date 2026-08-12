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Hello! It’s Melissa with your Wednesday roundup.

Shelby County leaders have officially signed off on Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ budget after a series of delays. The budget includes bonuses for teachers who fill high-need positions and around $200 million for building repairs, a longstanding issue in the district.

What other resources do Memphis schools and students need to succeed? That’s a question we will explore later this month at a Chalkbeat Tennessee virtual panel.

RSVP today to join us on August 31 as we dig in to what resources and policies MSCS needs to move the needle on student achievement.