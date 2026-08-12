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Hello! It’s Melissa with your Wednesday roundup.
Shelby County leaders have officially signed off on Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ budget after a series of delays. The budget includes bonuses for teachers who fill high-need positions and around $200 million for building repairs, a longstanding issue in the district.
What other resources do Memphis schools and students need to succeed? That’s a question we will explore later this month at a Chalkbeat Tennessee virtual panel.
RSVP today to join us on August 31 as we dig in to what resources and policies MSCS needs to move the needle on student achievement.
Have questions you’d like to see answered at the event? Drop us a line at [email protected] or reply directly to this email. We hope to see you there!
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Memphis schools budget earns approval after more than a month of delay
County commissioners criticized Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials for not attending Monday’s budget meeting, though district officials were not responsible for the delays.
Around Chalkbeat
A controversial Colorado education group was in danger of dissolving. A 2013 agreement just saved it.
State education officials warned the group it would have to dissolve because it would have too few members. The co-op delayed one member’s exit.
School funding’s surprising U-shape, the future of work, digital tests, and more: A Chalkbeat Ideas roundup
This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup examines a surprising school funding pattern, where COVID aid went, the genesis of digital testing, and more.
Colorado district will eliminate Bible-based content in new reading curriculum, officials say
The Montezuma-Cortez superintendent sent an open letter Saturday saying the district won’t use its new reading curriculum as a “vehicle for religious instruction.”
What We’re Reading
New School Bus Stops Cause Concern for Nashville Parents, Nashville Banner