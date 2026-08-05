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Good morning!

It’s a busy week here in Tennessee. Districts are ramping up a new school year, and polls are set to open first thing tomorrow morning.

While it will be the primary election for major statewide races, Thursday is the general election for four Memphis school board seats. Two incumbents are running unopposed after clinching the Democratic primary in May, but two other Democrats in districts 6 and 8 each face an independent challenger.

Interested in more details on the candidates’ platforms, like their strategies to decrease chronic absenteeism and increase teacher retention? We’ve got you covered: Click here for our voter guide Q&As with candidates.