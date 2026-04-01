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Hi! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.
We’re bringing you late breaking news from Tuesday evening, when the Memphis school board finalized interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond’s contract. The vote came just hours before lawmakers are expected to release details of a pivotal Memphis schools financial audit this morning. (Stay tuned for updates on that through the day.)
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Local News
Memphis board awards Richmond a permanent superintendent contract on the eve of state audit results
Interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond’s promotion comes the night before state forensic audit results are expected to be released.
Is Memphis pulling too many students with disabilities from taking state standardized tests?
More than 2,500 students with disabilities in Memphis-Shelby County Schools took alternate standardized tests last year, which means they can’t earn traditional diplomas.
Will Tennessee’s effort to track undocumented students die in the legislature?
With just weeks left in the General Assembly session, there might not be a path forward on a controversial measure aimed at undocumented and immigrant students in Tennessee public schools.
Ahead of Memphis schools takeover, Republicans move to block district’s legal pushback
Details of a proposed Memphis-Shelby County Schools takeover are expected to develop rapidly as lawmakers await the public release of a financial audit.
Around Chalkbeat
Too hot, poor ventilation, overlooked: Newark’s East Ward students are learning in decades-old buildings
School buildings in Newark’s East Ward are, on average, a century old and infrastructure is in need of repairs. But finding land, state funding, and environmental concerns have complicated solutions.
Macquline King, interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools, hired as permanent leader
King has been Chicago Public Schools’ interim CEO since last June. She faces a new set of challenges for the upcoming school year, including a projected budget shortfall.
New study finds special education changes students’ academic trajectories for the better
Researchers found students in special education made meaningful progress in math and reading after identification, offering fresh evidence that the services help many children.
What We’re Reading
Thumbnail image by Bri Hatch / Chalkbeat