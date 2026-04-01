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Hi! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.

We’re bringing you late breaking news from Tuesday evening, when the Memphis school board finalized interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond’s contract. The vote came just hours before lawmakers are expected to release details of a pivotal Memphis schools financial audit this morning. (Stay tuned for updates on that through the day.)

You'll notice the newsletter looks a bit different today. We're using a new system to send these going forward. We hope you like the new look — let us know if you have any feedback. We're also sending from a new address, but you can still reply to reach our bureau directly. As always, thanks for being here.

Local News

Memphis board awards Richmond a permanent superintendent contract on the eve of state audit results

Memphis board awards Richmond a permanent superintendent contract on the eve of state audit results

Interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond’s promotion comes the night before state forensic audit results are expected to be released.

Is Memphis pulling too many students with disabilities from taking state standardized tests?

Is Memphis pulling too many students with disabilities from taking state standardized tests?

More than 2,500 students with disabilities in Memphis-Shelby County Schools took alternate standardized tests last year, which means they can’t earn traditional diplomas.

Will Tennessee’s effort to track undocumented students die in the legislature?

Will Tennessee’s effort to track undocumented students die in the legislature?

With just weeks left in the General Assembly session, there might not be a path forward on a controversial measure aimed at undocumented and immigrant students in Tennessee public schools.

Ahead of Memphis schools takeover, Republicans move to block district’s legal pushback

Ahead of Memphis schools takeover, Republicans move to block district’s legal pushback

Details of a proposed Memphis-Shelby County Schools takeover are expected to develop rapidly as lawmakers await the public release of a financial audit.

Around Chalkbeat

Too hot, poor ventilation, overlooked: Newark’s East Ward students are learning in decades-old buildings

Too hot, poor ventilation, overlooked: Newark’s East Ward students are learning in decades-old buildings

School buildings in Newark’s East Ward are, on average, a century old and infrastructure is in need of repairs. But finding land, state funding, and environmental concerns have complicated solutions.

Macquline King, interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools, hired as permanent leader

Macquline King, interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools, hired as permanent leader

King has been Chicago Public Schools’ interim CEO since last June. She faces a new set of challenges for the upcoming school year, including a projected budget shortfall.

New study finds special education changes students’ academic trajectories for the better

New study finds special education changes students’ academic trajectories for the better

Researchers found students in special education made meaningful progress in math and reading after identification, offering fresh evidence that the services help many children.

What We’re Reading

Tennessee library director ousted after refusing to remove LGBTQ books, WPLN

NTSB probes deadly Tennessee school bus crash as Clarksville students return to class, NewsChannel9

Tennessee lawmaker proposes school bus seatbelts, safety upgrades after deadly crash, Fox17 Nashville

Thumbnail image by Bri Hatch / Chalkbeat

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