We’re bringing you late breaking news from Tuesday evening, when the Memphis school board finalized interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond’s contract. The vote came just hours before lawmakers are expected to release details of a pivotal Memphis schools financial audit this morning. (Stay tuned for updates on that through the day.)

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