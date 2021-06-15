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Jul 15, 2026
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1 min read
Four years ago, more than half of the students at Compass Berclair were missing crucial school time. Here's what caused the dramatic drop.
Jul 10, 2026
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1 min read
Auditors found $53 million in potential abuse spending, mostly from one custodial contract. Plus, MSCS struggles with leadership turnover and recordkeeping.
Jun 26, 2026
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1 min read
But the funding logistics for other oversight board operations are still up in the air. Who could wind up paying the tab?
Jun 12, 2026
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1 min read
At issue in Knox County is a decades-old question: Should public dollars be used to fund religious schools?
Jun 5, 2026
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1 min read
Memphis charter schools are bouncing back from COVID-19 learning loss faster than local traditional schools. What's behind that boom?
May 29, 2026
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1 min read
Plus, is President Trump really returning education to the states?
May 15, 2026
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1 min read
Students in the urban Michigan district are improving at faster rates than their peers in similar school systems. Here are the strategies they've used.
May 6, 2026
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1 min read
Unofficial primary results Tuesday show tight races in District 6 and 9, with incumbents holding the lead for their respective seats.
May 1, 2026
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1 min read
AI is ramping up the amount of advertising emails flooding superintendents' inboxes. Plus, here's what you need to know before the May 5 Memphis board election.
Apr 24, 2026
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1 min read
Students in the Education Savings Account program won't be required to take the state standardized test. But the program won't be expanding, either.
Apr 17, 2026
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2 min read
Court records show District 6 candidate T.L. Harris was convicted of a drug felony as a local police officer in 2006. Plus, Tennessee lawmakers are expanding the state voucher program to 35,000 students.
Apr 10, 2026
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2 min read
After last week's release of MSCS audit results, Tennessee Republicans say they're moving forward with plans to intervene in the district. But time is running out.
Apr 3, 2026
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2 min read
Two of the most controversial policies affecting state public schools in recent years are now tied together in the House effort to expand Tennessee's voucher program.