Bri Hatch, Chalkbeat Tennessee

Bri Hatch covers all the happenings in Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Before that, they spent two years covering Baltimore K-12 and higher education for WYPR, the city's NPR station. While there, Hatch led a project across five local newsrooms to elevate solutions for youth-related issues. Outside of the newsroom, you can find Hatch at live music events across Memphis or in a local coffee shop reading the latest sci-fi novel.