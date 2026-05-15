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Hello, Tennessee!

I want to start off today by highlighting a story from our national reporting team that you don’t want to miss, especially when Tennessee Republicans are citing academic underperformance as the backing for a state takeover of Memphis schools.

Detroit public school students faced deplorable learning and environmental conditions for years, most notably during periods of heightened state intervention. But now, the district is using millions of dollars from a 2016 lawsuit to pay for school reading specialists and attendance incentives.

Experts say the investments are working. Learn more about Detroit’s strategy here.