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Hello, Tennessee!
I want to start off today by highlighting a story from our national reporting team that you don’t want to miss, especially when Tennessee Republicans are citing academic underperformance as the backing for a state takeover of Memphis schools.
Detroit public school students faced deplorable learning and environmental conditions for years, most notably during periods of heightened state intervention. But now, the district is using millions of dollars from a 2016 lawsuit to pay for school reading specialists and attendance incentives.
Experts say the investments are working. Learn more about Detroit’s strategy here.
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Around Chalkbeat
How can schools better prepare students after high school? Here’s what a few experts say.
As states overhaul graduation requirements, experts say schools will need more support for counseling and advising students to ensure career pathways are valuable.
Some students need online classes. Here’s how this Colorado school district does it.
The online program in the Milliken-based Weld RE-5J district serves about 100 high school students, with an expansion planned for next year.
Building Corvettes and caring for cattle: Indiana’s push to reinvent high school gains steam
New state graduation requirements emphasize work experience and career readiness. Schools and organizations have been working to offer more of these opportunities to students.
What We’re Reading
Germantown not paying schools what voters were promised, The Daily Memphian (Paywall)
What to know about TN-mandated gun safety videos in Nashville schools, The Tennessean (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Kristen Norman for Chalkbeat