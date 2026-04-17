Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hi there! It’s Bri Hatch from Chalkbeat Tennessee.

Court records show that T.L. Harris, who’s running to represent District 6 on the Memphis school board, pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge as a police officer in 2006. Harris says he’s since turned his life around and is running a campaign based on redemption.

And in Nashville, Tennessee Republicans voted by a slim majority to expand the state voucher program to 35,000 students.