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Hi there! It’s Bri Hatch from Chalkbeat Tennessee.
Court records show that T.L. Harris, who’s running to represent District 6 on the Memphis school board, pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge as a police officer in 2006. Harris says he’s since turned his life around and is running a campaign based on redemption.
And in Nashville, Tennessee Republicans voted by a slim majority to expand the state voucher program to 35,000 students.
As always, let us know your thoughts and questions at [email protected]. We’ll be looking out!
Local News
Memphis board candidate pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge 20 years ago, court records show
Federal court records show that Harris was convicted of a drug felony while serving as a Memphis police officer in 2006. He’s since had his civil rights restored, allowing him to run for office.
Tennessee to expand voucher program to 35,000 students in second year
One Tennessee lawmaker called the expansion a “bait and switch” after Republican lawmakers last year promised a 5,000-seat expansion cap and steady funding for public schools.
Early voting is underway for Memphis’ first partisan school board primary
Fifteen Democratic candidates are competing in the May 5 partisan primary for Memphis school board seats.
Around Chalkbeat
Will bipartisan education reform make a comeback? 3 reasons it could — and 3 obstacles
A new push to overhaul education is taking shape as learning declines persist. But weak public demand and fuzzy messaging could still block it.
This first-year Newark teacher builds a sense of belonging for students with disabilities
North Star Academy educator Alex Richardson spends her days working with autistic students, building reading comprehension skills and creating lessons that meet students where they are.
MAHA and school nutrition experts have a message for Trump: Don’t put kids on the carnivore diet
School meal nutrition standards are expected to align with the new Trump-era food pyramid. But some, including Make America Healthy Again supporters, want meat requirements unchanged.
What We’re Reading
Why this college is University of Tennessee's 'wackiest' experiment yet, Knoxville News Sentinel (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Andrea Morales for Chalkbeat