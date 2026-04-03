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Happy Friday (finally)! It’s Bri Hatch from Chalkbeat Tennessee.
A year-long effort to track and report immigrant students inside Tennessee public schools hit the rocks last week, at least temporarily. But House Republicans quietly slipped similar language into an advancing proposal to expand the state’s voucher program, tying the public school hold harmless provision that maintains an enrollment funding floor to immigrant student tracking.
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Local News
5 key takeaways from the Memphis schools forensic audit
A preliminary audit report of Memphis-Shelby County Schools revealed over $1 million in spending classified as waste or abuse and a lack of effective internal district systems.
House Republicans tie immigrant student tracking to Tennessee voucher expansion bill
Public schools would have to verify student immigration status to keep funding under an amendment to a voucher expansion bill.
Early Memphis schools audit findings ‘consistent with waste or abuse’
Tennessee Republicans now say they will move forward with a state takeover effort that could seize major controls of the Memphis district from the elected school board.
Memphis board awards Richmond a permanent superintendent contract on the eve of state audit results
Interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond’s promotion comes the night before state forensic audit results are expected to be released.
Around Chalkbeat
The Detroit school district’s latest tactic to boost enrollment: student influencers
To fight shrinking enrollment, the Detroit Public Schools Community District is considering hiring student influencers and parent ambassadors to help market public schools.
Dozens of officials call for more Latino representation in Chicago Public Schools’ leadership
The demand from local officials and organizations came after people shared concerns last month about the lack of Latino CEO finalists.
Detroit students to be able to ride city buses for free starting Wednesday
The Detroit City Council approved an initiative that will provide free city bus passes to Detroit students ages 5 to 19.
What We’re Reading
What to know about Tennessee third grade reading law, TCAP scores, The Tennessean (Paywall)
States Push AI Weapons Detection as Part of School Safety, EducationWeek
Big Ears gives TN college students 'unparalleled' industry experience, Knoxville News Sentinel (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Larry McCormack for Chalkbeat