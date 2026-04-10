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Happy Friday! It’s Bri Hatch from Chalkbeat Tennessee.

Chances are you’ve been hearing (and reading) about the impending state takeover of MSCS. And after last week’s preliminary audit results, Republicans in Nashville said they would double down on efforts to create a state-run board in the 901.

But with the clock ticking on this year’s legislative session, what do lawmakers need to do to make that a reality? Read more about the next steps here.