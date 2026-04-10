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Happy Friday! It’s Bri Hatch from Chalkbeat Tennessee.
Chances are you’ve been hearing (and reading) about the impending state takeover of MSCS. And after last week’s preliminary audit results, Republicans in Nashville said they would double down on efforts to create a state-run board in the 901.
But with the clock ticking on this year’s legislative session, what do lawmakers need to do to make that a reality? Read more about the next steps here.
And let us know what you think about the takeover or other TN education happenings at [email protected].
Local News
What’s next for the Memphis schools takeover plan?
Shelby County voters could begin casting school board ballots next week before Republicans’ takeover plan is finalized.
Will TN voucher program expand by 15,000 or 20,000 seats? House and Senate are at odds on details.
Days after inserting language to make public schools verify student immigration status, House members dropped the requirement from a bill to expand the voucher program.
Memphis school leaders say Feagins’ tenure caused some issues in state audit
Memphis-Shelby County Schools has significantly improved under current leadership, a new report says, reversing impacts of staffing cuts made by Marie Feagins.
Around Chalkbeat
Shootings are falling in Philly, but kids make up a growing share of gun-violence victims
Easy access to firearms like “ghost guns” and social media pressure mean children remain at a high risk of being shot, even as gun violence in Philadelphia declines.
After debate, Chicago school board denounces Trump-backed push for school choice
The board members argued over whether they should pass a resolution or just have a discussion with Pritzker. They voted to approve the resolution.
Free bus fare for students prompts discussion on whether Detroit has enough welcoming spaces for youth
A week after the Detroit City Council approved free bus fare for students, member Gabriela Santiago-Romero raised concerns about whether the city’s core is welcoming enough.
What We’re Reading
Legislation Clarifying School Threat Reporting Requirements Aims to Avoid Ensnaring Students With Disabilities, Nashville Banner
Tennessee Tech's new graduate program to address social work 'desert', The Tennessean (Paywall)
Former office space will become a creative space for charter school kids, Daily Memphian (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Larry McCormack for Chalkbeat