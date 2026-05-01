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Happy May! It’s Bri Hatch from Chalkbeat Tennessee.
Are you sick of all the spam emails hitting your inbox? Superintendents are, too.
Chalkbeat National Reporter Lily Altavena takes us inside the inboxes of five district leaders, revealing multiple AI-fueled pitches for technology and curriculum programs. Superintendents say the email flood makes it harder for them to nail down quality classroom tools.
And if you’re a Memphis Democrat, find all the May 5 election day information you need in our voter guides linked here. And tune in for live updates next Tuesday!
Send thoughts and questions to [email protected].
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MNPS Board Denies Four New Charter School Applicants, Nashville Banner
Thumbnail illustration by Thomas Wilburn / Chalkbeat