Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hi there! We’ve made it to Friday. To kick off the weekend, here’s a Tennessee case you need to keep an eye on:
The legal battle between a religious charter school and the Knox County school board will head to trial after a judge refused to dismiss the lawsuit this week.
That case could significantly change the charter space in Tennessee. Right now, state law prohibits charters from taking public dollars for religious education. But legislators have taken steps to push that legal boundary in recent years.
Read more here. And let us know your thoughts, questions, etc.!
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Federal lawsuit over Tennessee religious charter school ban will move forward
Tennessee’s charter school landscape may change significantly under a new state law and pending federal lawsuit.
Around Chalkbeat
Girls’ test scores have fallen faster than boys’. No one knows exactly why.
Boys now have their largest math edge over girls since tracking began in 1978. Researchers still don’t know what explains the divide.
Superintendents defend policies about transgender students, parent rights on Capitol Hill
GOP members of Congress pressed district leaders for Chicago, Virginia’s Loudoun County, and San Francisco about issues ranging from abortion to algebra.
New NAEP scores offer optimism for younger students but warning signs for teens
National test results reveal that a year ago, 9-year-olds performed nearly as well as their counterparts did before the pandemic. But kids on the cusp of high school were far below past achievement highs.
What We’re Reading
University of Memphis launching a new degree concentration in AI, Commercial Appeal (Paywall)
'Analog' parenting movement pushes KCS to rethink computers in classrooms, Knoxville News Sentinel (Paywall)