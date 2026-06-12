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Hi there! We’ve made it to Friday. To kick off the weekend, here’s a Tennessee case you need to keep an eye on:

The legal battle between a religious charter school and the Knox County school board will head to trial after a judge refused to dismiss the lawsuit this week.

That case could significantly change the charter space in Tennessee. Right now, state law prohibits charters from taking public dollars for religious education. But legislators have taken steps to push that legal boundary in recent years.