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Happy Friday, Tennesseans!

It’s hard to believe we’re already rounding the corner on July 1. That’s when the state oversight board will officially take the reins in Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Ahead of that start date, there have been questions about what changes the takeover board members will usher in. And confusion about how they’ll pay for those moves.

There’s one state and one local pot for the oversight board to pull from, the local being MSCS’ own budget. That’s where board members’ salaries will come from, for one.

Read more on what we know — and what we don’t know — about the takeover budget so far.