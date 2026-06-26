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Happy Friday, Tennesseans!
It’s hard to believe we’re already rounding the corner on July 1. That’s when the state oversight board will officially take the reins in Memphis-Shelby County Schools.
Ahead of that start date, there have been questions about what changes the takeover board members will usher in. And confusion about how they’ll pay for those moves.
There’s one state and one local pot for the oversight board to pull from, the local being MSCS’ own budget. That’s where board members’ salaries will come from, for one.
Read more on what we know — and what we don’t know — about the takeover budget so far.
What other questions do you have about how the state board will operate? Send them our way at [email protected].
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Local News
Memphis students improve on state reading tests but struggle in math
Preliminary TCAP data shows Memphis middle school students are falling behind in math, while high school performance significantly improved.
Around Chalkbeat
Most kindergartners who start school behind never reach proficiency: study
Just 1 in 10 kindergarteners in the bottom fifth of their class reach proficiency by third grade, a new analysis finds.
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Pennsylvania is investing more in career training programs for young people. But experts say students need more support to land good jobs without a college degree.
NYC delays school AI guidance after backlash
New York City education officials postponed final AI guidance for schools following public backlash, political pressure, and nearly 6,500 comments on a draft policy.
What We’re Reading
Suburban reading scores surpass state average in TCAP data, The Daily Memphian (Paywall)
Metro Council Budget Leaders Reiterate Support for Nashville Schools Audit After School Board Pushback, Nashville Banner