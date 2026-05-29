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Hi there, and happy end of May!

Budget season is here, and many school districts this year are under serious financial pressure.

More than half of the country’s 50 largest school districts are poised to or already have made cuts, or are facing a reported deficit, according to a new Chalkbeat analysis.

Chalkbeat’s Lily Altavena digs into what is driving the cuts across the country.

Is your Tennessee district considering big cuts or facing deficits this year? Drop us a line at [email protected].