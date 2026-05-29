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Hi there, and happy end of May!
Budget season is here, and many school districts this year are under serious financial pressure.
More than half of the country’s 50 largest school districts are poised to or already have made cuts, or are facing a reported deficit, according to a new Chalkbeat analysis.
Chalkbeat’s Lily Altavena digs into what is driving the cuts across the country.
Is your Tennessee district considering big cuts or facing deficits this year? Drop us a line at [email protected].
Also, join Chalkbeat on June 11 for our next event, where experts will evaluate whether President Trump has delivered on his promise to return education authority to the states. RSVP here to sign up and submit a question for the panel.
Around Chalkbeat
School budgets are under pressure nationwide. Here’s what’s driving the cuts.
From Florida to California, large school districts are poised to make painful budget cuts driven by inflation, enrollment declines, rising healthcare costs, and the end of pandemic aid.
In the era of AI, schools want students to think critically. Experts say they need knowledge to do so.
Teachers are being trained on how to do so, but cognitive scientists say generic skills can’t take the place of subject knowledge and factual fluency.
The Voting Rights Act reshaped school boards. What will happen after the Supreme Court weakened it?
The Louisiana v. Callais ruling has spurred congressional redistricting, but could also make it harder for communities of color to pick their preferred school board candidates.
What We’re Reading
MNPS Adjusts Pre-K Funding Structure After PTA Points Out ‘Racially Segregated’ Pre-K Classrooms, Nashville Banner
In the Mojave, University of Tennessee students attempt a rocket record, Knoxville News Sentinel (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Los Angeles Times via Getty Images