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Happy day after election day! It’s Bri Hatch from Chalkbeat here.
Unofficial results are in from the first partisan primary for the Memphis-Shelby County school board, which saw extremely tight races in two districts.
The two incumbents facing primary challengers appear poised to hold on to their seats.
Read more here. And let us know your thoughts at [email protected]!
Local News
Memphis 2026 school board primary election: live updates
The newly elected Memphis-Shelby County school board members will be stripped of most power by the GOP-led state takeover.
Shelby County Commission votes to fund MSCS takeover lawsuit
Commissioners approved the legal investment Monday to counter a law blocking Memphis-Shelby County Schools from using its own funding to sue the state.
Around Chalkbeat
She passed high school math with A’s and B’s. In college, she had to start over.
A UC San Diego student says her high school math grades hid deeper learning gaps, raising questions about grade inflation, accountability, and college readiness.
Teach For America New Jersey urges Newark leaders to work together to help students read on grade level
Teach For America New Jersey convened Newark leaders to address the urgent need to get students reading on grade level.
The AI rebellion grows in NYC: Over 100 New Yorkers demand moratorium on AI use in schools at marathon board meeting
After a contentious proposal for an AI high school was nixed earlier this week, over 100 New Yorkers demanded a moratorium on artificial intelligence use in schools. The board meeting lasted seven hours.
What We’re Reading
Knox County Schools locked in legal fight with family over special ed, Knoxville News Sentinel (Paywall)
Hamilton County school board considers increasing athletics funding for next year, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Thumbnail image by Larry McCormack