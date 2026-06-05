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Hey there! Happy Friday.
Earlier this week, I chatted with administrators at Leadership Prepatory Charter School, a Southeast Memphis school where math proficiency has improved by over 20 percentage points in the past few years.
Leadership Prep isn’t alone. Charter schools across MSCS are reporting unprecedented growth in state math scores, reaching pre-pandemic levels faster than traditional public schools.
How are they doing it? Read more here.
And let us know what you think schools need to change to boost student achievement at [email protected].
Local News
Memphis charter students are bucking district math trends. Here’s what’s guiding their growth.
Nearly one quarter of Memphis-Shelby County charter students passed state math tests in 2025, outpacing traditional school students.
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Newark’s charter schools added 200 students this school year but that growth is a fraction of the sector's annual growth since 2019.
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What We’re Reading
U of M board approves a tuition increase, bonus for president, Daily Memphian (Paywall)
Your questions answered about the KCS 'Roots' ban and reinstatement, Knoxville News Sentinel (Paywall)