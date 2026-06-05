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Hey there! Happy Friday.

Earlier this week, I chatted with administrators at Leadership Prepatory Charter School, a Southeast Memphis school where math proficiency has improved by over 20 percentage points in the past few years.

Leadership Prep isn’t alone. Charter schools across MSCS are reporting unprecedented growth in state math scores, reaching pre-pandemic levels faster than traditional public schools.

How are they doing it? Read more here.