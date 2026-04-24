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Happy Friday! Bri here to wrap up a doozy of a news week in Tennessee.
Tennessee Republicans removed testing requirements for private schools in an early state voucher program, allowing them to offer a national test of their choosing instead of the TCAP.
A last-minute effort to expand the ESA voucher program withered in the final days of session, though.
What do you think of these changes? Let us know at [email protected]!
Local News
Tennessee rolls back testing requirements in early voucher program
Students in Tennessee’s Education Savings Account program will no longer have to take state standardized tests. The tests previously showed public students outperforming their private school peers.
Tennessee Republicans vote to take over Memphis-Shelby County schools
Tennessee Republicans signed off on legislation that will allow a politically appointed oversight board to take control of Memphis schools.
Will Memphis schools sue over the pending state takeover legislation?
Memphis-Shelby County board members voted Tuesday night to hire a lawyer to defend the district against state intervention.
5 key takeaways from the Memphis schools takeover bill
Legislation advanced by Tennessee Republicans would create an oversight board to control key MSCS budget and staffing decisions for at least the next four years.
Tennessee Republicans push for significant last-minute ESA voucher expansion
If a majority approves the new language, it will mark the second time in two weeks that Republicans have bypassed the committee process to make significant last-minute changes to Tennessee’s voucher programs.
Memphis schools takeover push could target other Tennessee districts
Tennessee Republicans are moving forward with state takeover legislation that will seize major controls of the Memphis district from the elected school board.
Around Chalkbeat
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Colorado lawmakers want certain felony convictions to prohibit a person from running for school board
The legislation would prohibit those convicted of murder, aggravated robbery, felony drug offenses, and other crimes from seeking school board seats for a certain period of time.
What We’re Reading
MSCS board approves teacher raises for 26-27 school year, Daily Memphian (Paywall)
Knox County Schools plans to cut 57 teachers, 27 staffers as enrollment slows, Knoxville News Sentinel (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Larry McCormack for Chalkbeat