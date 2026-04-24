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Happy Friday! Bri here to wrap up a doozy of a news week in Tennessee.

Tennessee Republicans removed testing requirements for private schools in an early state voucher program, allowing them to offer a national test of their choosing instead of the TCAP.



A last-minute effort to expand the ESA voucher program withered in the final days of session, though.