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Chalkbeat Philly Bureau Chief
Philadelphia
Apr 24, 2026
•
2 min read
After an intense political showdown, the school board delayed its vote on the district's school closure plan until April 30.
Apr 8, 2026
Students are organizing walkouts, meeting with city council members, and testifying at board meetings to try and save their schools.
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