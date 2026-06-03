Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning, Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.
Our top story today comes from our gun violence reporter Sammy Caiola. She notes that shootings tend to rise in Philadelphia when the weather warms up. And even though gun violence has fallen recently in the city, children make up a growing share of shooting victims.
In response, gun violence prevention organizations are mounting programs to provide safe environments for Philadelphia’s young people in the summer.
Read more and check out the resource list here.
And reporter Rebecca Redelmeier has a super interesting look at what’s behind the district’s declining student dropout rate. Read that story here.
You can reach us anytime at [email protected]. If you want text updates about the Philadelphia Board of Education, you can text SCHOOL to 215-709-9650.
Local News
Shootings often rise in Philly when school’s out. Violence prevention groups have plans to change that.
Social media is driving youth gun violence Philadelphia even as shootings fall. This summer, adults are working to provide safe spaces and engaging activities for kids.
Philly’s dropout rate is declining. Here’s how the district is keeping kids in class.
Philadelphia’s dropout rate was once the highest in Pennsylvania. Now it’s falling sharply. The district is emphasizing outreach to students and families.
Around Chalkbeat
The red-state Democrat upending the politics of school vouchers
Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa’s voucher-like ESA program lacks oversight and diverts money from public schools. His campaign shows one way Democrats are approaching education politics.
Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ closes permanently
Riverstone Academy closed permanently after the last day of school this year because of changes to state law that make the school ineligible for public education funding.
New York teachers union calls for aggressive limits on AI and screens for youngest students
The state teachers union approved a resolution calling for no individual screen use through second grade, limits on AI chatbots, and paper testing options as schools rethink education technology.
What We’re Reading
Pa. House passes school cellphone ban, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Philly schools’ learning outpaces other big city districts post-pandemic, a new report says, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
A Guide to Free and Affordable Youth Sports in Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Citizen