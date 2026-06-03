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Good morning, Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.

Our top story today comes from our gun violence reporter Sammy Caiola. She notes that shootings tend to rise in Philadelphia when the weather warms up. And even though gun violence has fallen recently in the city, children make up a growing share of shooting victims.

In response, gun violence prevention organizations are mounting programs to provide safe environments for Philadelphia’s young people in the summer.



Read more and check out the resource list here.

And reporter Rebecca Redelmeier has a super interesting look at what’s behind the district’s declining student dropout rate. Read that story here.