Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning, Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.
A group that represents 70 Philadelphia charter schools is alleging the Board of Education and district’s approach to charter renewals is “coercive and exploitative” and is suing to limit the district’s power over charters.
The lawsuit landed just hours before the district’s Charter School Office presented charter school renewal recommendations to the Board of Education last night. Of the 11 schools up for renewal this year, the office is recommending two for non-renewals, eight for five-year renewals with conditions, and one for a one-year renewal with conditions.
Read more in our story today.
You can reach us anytime at [email protected]. If you want text updates about the Philadelphia Board of Education, you can text SCHOOL to 215-709-9650.
ICYMI: The People's Budget Office is surveying Philly residents about what they want to see funded and how they engage with the city's budget process. You can let them know what you think here.
Local News
Philadelphia charter school group sues district over renewal process
Philadelphia Charters for Excellence alleges the district’s approach to charter renewals is “exploitative.” The group wants an end to enrollment caps and legal waivers.
How can schools better prepare students after high school? Here’s what a few experts say.
As states overhaul graduation requirements, experts say schools will need more support for counseling and advising students to ensure career pathways are valuable.
Philly middle schoolers are examining AI — and questioning its impact on their lives
From cheating concerns to game design, students at Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy are weighing how AI is shaping their learning and future opportunities.
Around Chalkbeat
Detroit made buses free for students, but getting to and from school is still hard
Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield pushed for free bus service for Detroit children. Now, the city says it is working to address the misalignment between bus routes and school schedules.
What is the price of Success (Academy)? Former students open up
The latest P.S. Weekly episode peels the curtain back on New York City’s largest charter school network. From mouth bubbles to clip charts, hear what it was like to attend Success Academy.
Kids are in a ‘reading recession’ as test scores continue to decline
Declines in reading scores started before the pandemic. But some school districts are helping students make progress with targeted support and science-of-reading-based instruction.
What We’re Reading
Constance Clayton was Philly’s longest-tenured superintendent — and now the school district’s headquarters is officially named for her, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
Thumbnail image courtesy of Commonwealth Media Services.