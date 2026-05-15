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Good morning, Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.

A group that represents 70 Philadelphia charter schools is alleging the Board of Education and district’s approach to charter renewals is “coercive and exploitative” and is suing to limit the district’s power over charters.

The lawsuit landed just hours before the district’s Charter School Office presented charter school renewal recommendations to the Board of Education last night. Of the 11 schools up for renewal this year, the office is recommending two for non-renewals, eight for five-year renewals with conditions, and one for a one-year renewal with conditions.



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