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Hello! Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.
The big news this week is the Trump administration is continuing to dismantle the federal Department of Education. Officials announced Tuesday the department will move oversight of special education to the Department of Health and Human Services and aspects of civil rights enforcement to the Department of Justice through interagency agreements without approval from Congress.
Our colleagues Lily Altavena and Erica Meltzer spoke with parents and education advocates about the potential fallout from this move. Read more here.
A heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Friday for Juneteenth, so you won't see us in your inbox that morning. We'll be back next week! Feel free to reach out in the meantime: [email protected].
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Around Chalkbeat
Linda McMahon says she heard parents. Parents say special education changes show she didn’t listen.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon tried to reassure parents that a special education overhaul will help students with disabilities. Parents say she didn’t listen to their message.
Some immigrant children are more fearful than ever to go to school. U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia wants to help them.
Immigrant and undocumented students have become more fearful to go to school after heightened ICE enforcement and critical federal program rollbacks, Garcia said.
Students are often told to go to college. What if they need ‘career navigation’ first?
K-12 schools should provide career navigation to students, a new FutureEd report says. Its author believes more counseling and embedding career education into curriculum can help.
Treasury Department preview of tax credit scholarship rules suggests limited role for states
School choice supporters mostly liked what they saw in proposed rules for the federal tax credit scholarship. But some Democratic governors may hesitate.
What We’re Reading
The Lower Merion school board repealed its technology policy over outcry from parents who don’t want kids on laptops, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
Jamele Ransom, Crossing Guard and Then Some, The Philadelphia Citizen
Pa. school nurses push for more staffing support, funding, Pennsylvania Capital-Star