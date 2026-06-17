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Hello! Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.

The big news this week is the Trump administration is continuing to dismantle the federal Department of Education. Officials announced Tuesday the department will move oversight of special education to the Department of Health and Human Services and aspects of civil rights enforcement to the Department of Justice through interagency agreements without approval from Congress.

Our colleagues Lily Altavena and Erica Meltzer spoke with parents and education advocates about the potential fallout from this move. Read more here.