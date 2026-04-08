Good morning, Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.



Nothing motivates young people to get civically engaged quite like the threat of school closures. We’ve spent the past few months interviewing students at walkouts, rallies, school board meetings, city council hearings, and community protests about the looming closures and how they’re making their voices heard. Read more here.



Plus, reporter Rebecca Redelmeier spoke with more than a dozen educators about the district’s planned budget cuts that they say threaten to upend their schools. Teachers say the plan has decimated morale inside their buildings and resulted in deep anxiety. More on that here.



You can reach us anytime at [email protected]. If you want text updates about the Philadelphia Board of Education, you can text SCHOOL to 215-709-9650.