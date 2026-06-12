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Good morning and happy start of the summer! Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.
Our top story today takes a broader look at our charter school system. Pennsylvania’s charter school law has a clear intent for these schools: Improve student learning, provide families with choices, and explore innovative approaches to teaching — all while being held to high standards by the local district. That last part has created some serious tension between charter leaders and the district.
District officials say a small number of charter schools aren’t meeting expectations and should be held accountable. Charter leaders say the district’s evaluation framework is unclear and unfair. At least five of those leaders have sued the district and school board in expensive and lengthy lawsuits to prevent closures.
The resulting discord has created frustration, left families in limbo, and sucked up money and resources for schools.
Read more from Rebecca Redelmeier here.
As always, you can send us story ideas or questions at [email protected].
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Local News
School leaders say Philly’s charter school oversight is flawed. But fixing it is hard.
Over the past five years, the Philadelphia school board has closed only one charter school. But charter leaders still say there are big problems with accountability for the sector.
340 Philadelphia school staff positions saved from cuts via last-minute city agreement
Parker said the district will use $48 million in onetime funding the City Council approved as part of its budget deal last week to pay for those positions next year.
Around Chalkbeat
Superintendents defend policies about transgender students, parent rights on Capitol Hill
GOP members of Congress pressed district leaders for Chicago, Virginia’s Loudoun County, and San Francisco about issues ranging from abortion to algebra.
Girls’ test scores have fallen faster than boys’. No one knows exactly why.
Boys now have their largest math edge over girls since tracking began in 1978. Researchers still don’t know what explains the divide.
New Jersey awards Newark $400K to boost tutoring programs built on AI and high-impact sessions
New Jersey awarded $7.5 million to 55 school districts across the state to expand high-impact tutoring programs meant to support students struggling in math and reading.
What We’re Reading
Houston Elementary students gain real-world experience at third-year showcase, Germantown Info Hub
Some Philly teachers say they’re pressured to pass students who rarely come to class or do work, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
House Education Committee passes cyber student safety bill after heated debate, Pennsylvania Capital Star