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Good morning and happy start of the summer! Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.



Our top story today takes a broader look at our charter school system. Pennsylvania’s charter school law has a clear intent for these schools: Improve student learning, provide families with choices, and explore innovative approaches to teaching — all while being held to high standards by the local district. That last part has created some serious tension between charter leaders and the district.

District officials say a small number of charter schools aren’t meeting expectations and should be held accountable. Charter leaders say the district’s evaluation framework is unclear and unfair. At least five of those leaders have sued the district and school board in expensive and lengthy lawsuits to prevent closures.



The resulting discord has created frustration, left families in limbo, and sucked up money and resources for schools.