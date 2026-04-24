This week has felt like a year. On Monday, we found out the school board would be scheduling a vote on the district’s plan to close 17 schools and modernize nearly 170 others. But then City Councilmembers spent Tuesday and Wednesday blasting district and board leadership for that decision, saying they had major issues with the plan. School closures have quickly become the biggest political fight in the city.



On Thursday, two hours before the board meeting, the board said they’d delay the vote on the closure plan until April 30. So get that date on your calendar and let us know what questions you have about this topic. We’ll be there!