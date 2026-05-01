Good morning, Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly. So, it’s happening. The Philadelphia Board of Education voted last night to move forward with the district’s plan to close 17 schools beginning in 2027.

Board members took their 6-3 vote remotely after fleeing an intense and heated meeting where students, educators, and state and city policymakers demanded the plan be rejected.



City Councilmembers led by Isaiah Thomas, chair of the city’s Education Committee, called for the resignations of every board member who voted for the closures and promised a lawsuit would land today. We’ll keep our eyes open for that.