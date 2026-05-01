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Good morning, Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.
So, it’s happening. The Philadelphia Board of Education voted last night to move forward with the district’s plan to close 17 schools beginning in 2027.
Board members took their 6-3 vote remotely after fleeing an intense and heated meeting where students, educators, and state and city policymakers demanded the plan be rejected.
City Councilmembers led by Isaiah Thomas, chair of the city’s Education Committee, called for the resignations of every board member who voted for the closures and promised a lawsuit would land today. We’ll keep our eyes open for that.
You can reach us anytime at [email protected]. If you want text updates about the Philadelphia Board of Education, you can text SCHOOL to 215-709-9650.
Local News
Philadelphia Board of Education approves 17 school closures
Board members voted to approve the plan remotely after a confrontational meeting where councilmembers demanded members’ resignations.
Philadelphia Education Committee chair says he’s ‘prepared to sue’ to stop school closures
Members of Philadelphia’s City Council say they’ll refuse to reconfirm any Board of Education member who votes to approve the district’s proposal to close 17 schools.
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In a city where more than a third of residents are born outside of the U.S., Newark educators feared students were being mislabeled as having speech or language disabilities.
Can the GOP Memphis schools takeover be stopped? Local leaders weigh the district’s options.
Some argue state control of Memphis-Shelby County Schools is inevitable. Others say a district lawsuit could thwart the Republican-backed bill Gov. Bill Lee is expected to sign.
What We’re Reading
We Know How To Prevent Children’s Gun Injuries, The Philadelphia Citizen (Opinion)
Dirt Day turns empty Kensington lot into pop-up park with greening education and community, Kensington Voice
House Republicans explore whether regulations reduce childcare spots in Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Thumbnail image by Carly Sitrin / Chalkbeat