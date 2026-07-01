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Good morning and apologies for the late start today. Carly Sitrin here with Chalkbeat Newark.
Our $60 billion state budget skidded across the finish line last night. Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced she had signed the budget legislation shortly before midnight.
Here’s some background on Sherrill’s budget proposal for education. And here is a breakdown of Newark schools’ budget from back in March.
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What We’re Reading
NJ lawmakers pass $60.7 billion budget, plus more spending, New Jersey Monitor.
NJ lawmakers rush to get $61 billion in spending signed into law, NJ Spotlight News