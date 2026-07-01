Good morning and apologies for the late start today. Carly Sitrin here with Chalkbeat Newark.



Our $60 billion state budget skidded across the finish line last night. Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced she had signed the budget legislation shortly before midnight.



Here’s some background on Sherrill’s budget proposal for education. And here is a breakdown of Newark schools’ budget from back in March.



Want to say hi, share feedback, or send us a tip? Email us at [email protected].