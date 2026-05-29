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Hello! Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.

Last night, the Philadelphia Board of Education approved a $4.6 billion budget that includes millions in cuts and will result in schools losing climate staff, teachers, counselors, and substitutes. Ahead of the vote, City Council members blasted the district and board over the plan to close schools. They called the budget vote a “doubling down” on the closure plan.

Also quick question for you: Do you think President Donald Trump is really returning education to the states? Ideas Editor Matt Barnum will discuss this with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner at our next Chalkbeat Ideas event on June 11. RSVP here to join us and submit a question for the panel.