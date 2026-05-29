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Hello! Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.
Last night, the Philadelphia Board of Education approved a $4.6 billion budget that includes millions in cuts and will result in schools losing climate staff, teachers, counselors, and substitutes. Ahead of the vote, City Council members blasted the district and board over the plan to close schools. They called the budget vote a “doubling down” on the closure plan.
Also quick question for you: Do you think President Donald Trump is really returning education to the states? Ideas Editor Matt Barnum will discuss this with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner at our next Chalkbeat Ideas event on June 11. RSVP here to join us and submit a question for the panel.
You can reach us anytime at [email protected]. If you want text updates about the Philadelphia Board of Education, you can text SCHOOL to 215-709-9650.
Local News
Philadelphia school board adopts $4.6B budget with millions in cuts
City council members rallied outside of the board meeting on Thursday and called on board members to resign over their vote to approve school closures.
In the era of AI, schools want students to think critically. Experts say they need knowledge to do so.
Teachers are being trained on how to do so, but cognitive scientists say generic skills can’t take the place of subject knowledge and factual fluency.
Around Chalkbeat
School budgets are under pressure nationwide. Here’s what’s driving the cuts.
From Florida to California, large school districts are poised to make painful budget cuts driven by inflation, enrollment declines, rising healthcare costs, and the end of pandemic aid.
10 years and 16,800 students short: What went wrong with Colorado’s youth apprenticeship program?
A decade in, CareerWise Colorado’s challenges offer valuable lessons as bipartisan enthusiasm for youth apprenticeship programs grows nationwide.
These KIPP fifth graders are learning money management skills so they will never be a ‘brokie’
KIPP middle school students say they want to be intentional about their finances as they learn money management skills in class.
What We’re Reading
Pittsburgh school board votes to close nine schools, 12 other facilities, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
Philly schools are poised to pay out $650k to settle a lawsuit over a special-admissions policy, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Carly Sitrin / Chalkbeat.