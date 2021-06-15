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Becky is the bureau chief at Chalkbeat Chicago.
Chicago
May 29, 2026
•
1 min read
An intense, late-night discussion about charter oversight ended with a divided school board tabling renewal decisions for seven charters to June 10. Plus, what's driving budget cuts at schools across the country.
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