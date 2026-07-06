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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Chicago.
Today’s top story by National Reporter Lily Altavena breaks down a report released last week showing how chronic absenteeism still remains significantly higher than it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She looks at four numbers that explain what schools are facing when it comes to students showing up consistently.
There’s a useful chart that shows many of the reasons students cite for not coming to school. Contagious illness remains at the top.
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Around Chalkbeat
4 numbers that show how chronic absenteeism is becoming a long-term crisis
Chronic absenteeism rates across the country improved only slightly from 2024 to 2025. Researchers say changing attitudes toward school attendance may be contributing to the problem.
Detroit school district loses court appeal against state over paying debt with operating tax revenue
DPSCD will have to collect its own operating taxes and the law won’t allow the dollars to pay off remaining debts, the Michigan Court of Appeals decided.
This Brooklyn teacher connects chemistry to the real world — and just won $25,000 for it
Meet FLAG Award winner Rayhan Ahmed, a Brooklyn science teacher connecting chemistry to real-world crises like Flint, Michigan, while navigating how AI is affecting student learning.
What We’re Reading
Bowen High — Schurz High School's overlooked architectural doppelgänger — gets recognized at last, WBEZ/ Chicago Sun-Times
Nursing and Other Graduate Students Get Higher Loan Limits, The New York Times
Did You Know You Can Camp In The Cook County Forest Preserves?, Block Club Chicago