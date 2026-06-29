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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea with Chalkbeat Chicago, bracing for this week’s heat wave.

Today’s top story takes a closer look at two separate Title IX investigations in Colorado. Our colleague Melanie Asmar obtained records showing how the Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights under the Trump administration is taking a more aggressive approach. Both Colorado cases involve policies protecting transgender students.