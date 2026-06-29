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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea with Chalkbeat Chicago, bracing for this week’s heat wave.
Today’s top story takes a closer look at two separate Title IX investigations in Colorado. Our colleague Melanie Asmar obtained records showing how the Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights under the Trump administration is taking a more aggressive approach. Both Colorado cases involve policies protecting transgender students.
As always, if you have tips or feedback, send us a note by replying to this email.
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Around Chalkbeat
Inside two Title IX investigations in Colorado that reflect a ‘new way of doing business’ under Trump
Documents obtained through public records requests shed light on how the second Trump administration is approaching student civil rights enforcement.
Mamdani promised to cut wasteful education contracts. Critics say he picked the wrong one.
Educators and City Council members are urging NYC to preserve the New Visions data portal, saying it helps schools track attendance, progress to graduation, and support homeless students.
Education Department officials deny doing an end run around Congress
A sweeping Education Department reorganization that parcels out key functions should be viewed like a pilot program and will benefit students, top agency officials told Chalkbeat.
What We’re Reading
CPS says it won’t cut instructional time or Safe Passage program in upcoming budget, WBEZ & Chicago Sun-Times
CPS officials aim for swift budget approval amid $700 million deficit, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)