Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello! Becky Vevea, Chicago bureau chief, here.

It’s been a minute! Well, actually about 205,000 minutes, if I did the back-of-the-envelope math correctly. In early January, my family welcomed a third baby boy and I took time away to focus full-time on the best job I’ll ever have: mom.

Now, the news beckons and last night, it was the school board that kept me up late. Chalkbeat’s Mila Koumpilova attended a lengthy meeting that ended with members voting to delay renewals for seven charters serving 8,300 students. The move is the latest example of the school board’s heightened scrutiny over Chicago’s charter sector, which has seen intense fiscal turbulence and multiple closures in recent years.