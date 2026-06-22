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Good morning! It’s Becky Vevea, Chicago bureau chief for Chalkbeat.
There are just eight days until a new fiscal year begins at CPS and the district has yet to release it’s budget. But individual schools had to finalize their campus level spending shortly after classes were out for the summer.
Today, Mila Koumpilova and the Chicago Tribune’s Kate Armanini teamed up to take a closer look at how schools across the city often turn to private fundraising and independent school-level revenue brought in by after school programs and gym rentals to make their budgets whole. As their story with data analysis by Chalkbeat’s Thomas Wilburn explains, the phenomenon is becoming more common in recent years amid campus cuts and other budget belt-tightening.
As always, if you want to share your own experiences buying too much school swag, sponsoring the fun run, or going on a spending spree at the book fair in the name of raising money for your child’s school, reply here or email us at [email protected].
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Local News
Amid Chicago budget crunch, more schools lean on dollars they raise independently
As CPS grapples with massive funding challenges, more schools are turning to private fundraising to pay for essentials, including staff and student clubs.
Around Chalkbeat
Feds open new investigations into transgender athletes in three Michigan school districts
The Office of Civil Rights in the federal Education Department is investigating Ann Arbor Public Schools, Chippewa Valley Schools, and Monroe Public Schools for various allegations related to transgender athletes.
The rhetoric and reality of ‘returning education to the states’
Waivers may trim bureaucracy, but policies over funding, DEI, gender, and school choice show Washington involvement in schools isn’t necessarily shrinking
Research on AI tutoring ran into a problem: Most students wouldn’t use it
Stanford researchers wanted to know if human guides could improve student engagement with AI tutors. “We never really got close enough to the dosage needed to find out.”
What We’re Reading
Can kids learn to use AI without touching a screen? This Chicago after-school program is betting on it, WBEZ
‘Should I have done this?’: Dozens of candidates fight to stay on Chicago’s school board ballot, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)