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Hi there! It’s Becky Vevea, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Chicago.

Something historic is happening this November, as Chicago voters across the city are being asked to elect school board representatives. The 21-member governing body will be fully elected and this cycle is the only time all seats will be up for grabs.

But in a very Chicago twist, many of these races could end up with just one candidate. As my colleague Reema Amin and longtime education journalist Maureen Kelleher report, dozens of candidates could be wiped from the ballot due to a claim that the way they collected signatures violated election law. And one special interest group says they’re among those behind the effort.