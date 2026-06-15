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Hi there! It’s Becky Vevea, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Chicago.
Something historic is happening this November, as Chicago voters across the city are being asked to elect school board representatives. The 21-member governing body will be fully elected and this cycle is the only time all seats will be up for grabs.
But in a very Chicago twist, many of these races could end up with just one candidate. As my colleague Reema Amin and longtime education journalist Maureen Kelleher report, dozens of candidates could be wiped from the ballot due to a claim that the way they collected signatures violated election law. And one special interest group says they’re among those behind the effort.
We’re excited to partner with Kelleher on this story and others to come. She’s the founder of Board Rule, an independent publication shedding light on the historic shift from mayoral control to democratic governance in Chicago Public Schools. Subscribe to her newsletter here.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
In this fall’s Chicago school board elections, many voters may only have one candidate to choose from
The pro-school choice organization Urban Center is behind challenges to allies of the mayor or the Chicago Teachers Union.
Around Chalkbeat
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School choice supporters mostly liked what they saw in proposed rules for the federal tax credit scholarship. But some Democratic governors may hesitate.
Knicks ticker-tape parade is on a school day — and conflicts with Regents exams. Some families are angry.
New York’s ticker-tape celebration of the Knicks’ historic NBA championship win is causing outrage among some parents and students because it conflicts with school and Regents exams.
Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero is a candidate for the top schools job in Miami
Marrero has led Denver Public Schools since 2021. The Miami Herald reported Thursday that he is one of 21 candidates for the top job in Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
What We’re Reading
These three CPS grads weathered ICE, COVID and more. These are the lessons they’ll carry with them, WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times