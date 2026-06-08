Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago.

This weekend, we watched the 1989 classic “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” and the shrinking machine that inventor Wayne Szalinski builds in his attic while his teenage daughter is talking on a landline phone was a reminder of how much technology has evolved since I was a kid. My colleague Matt Barnum recently wrote about how generative AI is the latest technology to spark debate about the purpose and value of education.

Also, what do the changes at the federal level mean for local schools? And is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? At our next Chalkbeat Ideas virtual event, we'll discuss these questions with two state education leaders. RSVP now to join us on Thursday. We hope to see you there!