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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago.
This weekend, we watched the 1989 classic “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” and the shrinking machine that inventor Wayne Szalinski builds in his attic while his teenage daughter is talking on a landline phone was a reminder of how much technology has evolved since I was a kid. My colleague Matt Barnum recently wrote about how generative AI is the latest technology to spark debate about the purpose and value of education.
Also, what do the changes at the federal level mean for local schools? And is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? At our next Chalkbeat Ideas virtual event, we'll discuss these questions with two state education leaders. RSVP now to join us on Thursday. We hope to see you there!
As always, if you have tips or feedback, reply here.
Local News
Here’s how much education funding is in Illinois’ FY27 state budget
State money for education impacts numerous student programs, including early childhood, after-school activities, mental health support, and college scholarships.
Around Chalkbeat
For generations, more schooling meant better jobs. Could generative AI upend that bargain?
For a century, technology raised the value of schooling. Generative AI may be different, reaching into white-collar work and clouding students’ economic future.
Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ closes permanently
Riverstone Academy closed permanently after the last day of school this year because of changes to state law that make the school ineligible for public education funding.
The red-state Democrat upending the politics of school vouchers
Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa’s voucher-like ESA program lacks oversight and diverts money from public schools. His campaign shows one way Democrats are approaching education politics.
What We’re Reading
Illinois’ new cellphone ban receives praise, criticism from Chicago-area school communities, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
New test to get into selective CPS high schools is longer, only in English, Chicago Sun-Times