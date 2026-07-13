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Hi there! It’s Becky Vevea, bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago.
Today’s top story comes from reporter Makiya Seminera, who dug through 400 pages of AI guidance issued by the Illinois State Board of Education late Thursday. The document emphasizes the importance of human relationships in the classroom. It also included a note on page 30 that early drafts were developed with the help of AI tools. State lawmakers had directed top education officials to issue the recommendations, which do not force districts to adopt any specific policies regarding AI.
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Local News
How should schools use AI? Illinois is providing some guidance for teachers and districts.
Illinois school districts creating policies on artificial intelligence use in the classroom for teachers and students can now look to new guidance from the state board of education.
Around Chalkbeat
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Trump administration: Long-delayed data crucial to understanding America’s schools is coming soon
The U.S. Department of Education says long-delayed federal civil rights data on suspensions, expulsions, Advanced Placement courses, bullying and more will be released later this summer.
What We’re Reading
University of Chicago cutting use of AI by banning technology in classrooms for first-year law students, CBS2
Angel Gutierrez pushes for financial stability in Chicago School Board run, Greater Southwest News-Herald