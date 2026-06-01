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Happy Monday!
It’s Becky Vevea, gearing up for the final week of school in CPS. Today’s top story comes from our National team and looks at the budget situation across 50 of the country’s largest school districts. Many, including Chicago, are bracing for cuts. We’ll have more locally over the summer as the district presents and finalizes the budget, which exceeds $10 billion.
Also, a quick note that on Friday, our top story initially noted that all 7 charters up for renewal were delayed. But a technicality discovered after 11 p.m. meant that the University of Chicago Charter School would be renewed for four years.
Local News
Amid charter sector turmoil, Chicago school board delays charter school renewals
Members of the Chicago school board have been divided over how much oversight charters require and how long their renewal terms should be. On Thursday, they voted to table the renewals of six schools or networks until June.
Here are the 51 people who filed to run for Chicago Board of Education
All but one current school board member is running, plus dozens of newcomers and former candidates. The Nov. 3 election will end 30 years of mayoral control of Chicago schools.
Around Chalkbeat
School budgets are under pressure nationwide. Here’s what’s driving the cuts.
From Florida to California, large school districts are poised to make painful budget cuts driven by inflation, enrollment declines, rising healthcare costs, and the end of pandemic aid.
Virtual event: Has the Trump administration returned education to the states?
Rhode Island Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner will discuss how Trump’s education agenda shows up in their schools.