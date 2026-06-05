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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea. Happy first day of summer!
My kids are still coming off the thrill of bounce houses, cotton candy, face paint, and snow cones on the school playground yesterday and I’m just grateful I made it through my first full week back from maternity leave.
There are not one, not two, but three top stories today. The first is a look at which 28 candidates for school board are at risk of being booted off the ballot. The second is a surprise announcement from the school district that next fall 8th graders will take the PreACT 9 for high school admissions, instead of the current HSAT. And finally, a closer look at how public education fared in Illinois’ new $56 billion state budget.
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Local News
Here’s how much education funding is in Illinois’ FY27 state budget
State money for education impacts numerous student programs, including early childhood, after-school activities, mental health support, and college scholarships.
CPS eighth graders will take a new, longer high school admissions test
CPS is replacing its current High School Admissions Test with a PreACT exam, saying the exam will provide more useful information for families and teachers.
Dozens of Chicago school board candidates could get knocked off the ballot
Four of the five people hoping to be the first elected Chicago Board of Education president could get muscled off the ballot. All nine of Mayor Brandon Johnson’s appointees have also had their petitions challenged.
Around Chalkbeat
For generations, more schooling meant better jobs. Could generative AI upend that bargain?
For a century, technology raised the value of schooling. Generative AI may be different, reaching into white-collar work and clouding students’ economic future.
Denver school board appears likely to adopt bell-to-bell cellphone ban for all grades
Denver school board members indicated support Thursday for bell-to-bell cell phone ban for all grades that would take effect when school starts in the fall.
After vying for top Chicago job, Sito Narcisse lands interim role in Denver Public Schools
Denver Public Schools hired Sito Narcisse as an interim administrator just a couple months after he wasn’t selected by the Chicago Public Schools board as CEO.
What We’re Reading
More than half of Chicago school board candidates face ballot challenges, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Pope Leo’s Vatican reviewing appeal of planned closure of Chicago-area Catholic school, Chicago Sun-Times
Cell-phone ban, loosening foreign language requirements among education bills to pass, Capitol News Illinois