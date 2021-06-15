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Jun 26, 2026
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1 min read
About half of Philadelphia's 2025 high school graduates chose not to enroll in college. Pennsylvania is investing in programs that help prepare students for the workforce right after school.
Jun 5, 2026
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1 min read
Even with $50 million in one-time funding, Philadelphia's school superintendent says 340 school-based positions still won't be restored.
May 22, 2026
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1 min read
One high school is experimenting with later start times following concerns about student fatigue.
May 8, 2026
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2 min read
The School District of Philadelphia hopes to raise $2 billion.