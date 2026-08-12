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Hey there,
I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. You might have seen my earlier reporting on young Philly rappers making anti-violence music. If you missed it, read it here.
Now, we’re teaming up with two local recording studios to host a back-to-school rap contest for kids ages 19 and under. All they need to do is record themselves rapping an original verse about education. Entries will be judged by Amir “The Bul Bey” Richardson, and two winners will receive a free three-hour recording session at a local studio.
Find all the rules and submission guidelines here.
Looking for free backpacks and other school supplies? In case you missed it, we’ve got a robust list of back-to-school giveaways running from now until early September.
As always, reach out with questions and story ideas at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Know a young musican? Chalkbeat’s back-to-school rap contest is here.
We’re challenging Philadelphia teens to lay down some bars about the education situation in our city. Winners will receive staffed session time in recording studios.
Free school supplies, backpacks, and activities: 2026 back-to-school events in Philadelphia
Struggling to find cheap school supplies? Here’s a list of upcoming events for parents, students, and families looking for free back-to-school essentials in Philly.
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What We’re Reading
COVID funding provided underfunded Philly-area schools with laptops. ‘RAMageddon’ might send them back in time, WHYY
Head Start faces major overhaul under Trump with new rules on expulsions, class sizes, and language, Scripps News
Education Department hands more states flexibility with federal dollars, Pennsylvania Capital-Star