I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. You might have seen my earlier reporting on young Philly rappers making anti-violence music. If you missed it, read it here.



Now, we’re teaming up with two local recording studios to host a back-to-school rap contest for kids ages 19 and under. All they need to do is record themselves rapping an original verse about education. Entries will be judged by Amir “The Bul Bey” Richardson, and two winners will receive a free three-hour recording session at a local studio.



Find all the rules and submission guidelines here.