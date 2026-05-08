I’m Sammy Caiola, Chalkbeat’s gun violence reporter.



Last week, Philadelphia’s Board of Education approved a much-debated plan to close 17 schools and modernize 170 buildings. The plan has a $3 billion price tag, and School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington says he wants to raise most of the money from state, local, and federal funds, as well as philanthropic sources.



Chalkbeat’s Rebecca Redelmeier dug into the feasibility of raising the money, and what alternative plans the district might consider.