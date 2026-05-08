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Hi,
I’m Sammy Caiola, Chalkbeat’s gun violence reporter.
Last week, Philadelphia’s Board of Education approved a much-debated plan to close 17 schools and modernize 170 buildings. The plan has a $3 billion price tag, and School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington says he wants to raise most of the money from state, local, and federal funds, as well as philanthropic sources.
Chalkbeat’s Rebecca Redelmeier dug into the feasibility of raising the money, and what alternative plans the district might consider.
And don’t forget to register for Rebecca’s virtual event about graduation requirements next week.
As always, you can reach us at [email protected]. If you want text updates about the Philadelphia Board of Education, you can text SCHOOL to 215-709-9650.
Local News
Philadelphia City Council will explore creating an elected school board
Philadelphia is the only Pennsylvania district that does not have an elected school board. Amid school closure fights, the City Council will hold hearings to explore changing that.
Philadelphia has a $3 billion school closure and modernization plan. Paying for it could be a problem.
The district is moving forward with closing 17 schools and upgrading nearly 170 others. But it needs help from philanthropies and state and local governments to pay for it.
Pennsylvania overhauled its graduation requirements. Are graduating high schoolers any better off?
Philadelphia’s high schoolers are increasingly graduating without passing state exams. RSVP to learn more at Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s virtual event on May 12, 4-5 p.m. EDT.
Around Chalkbeat
When 2 schools become 1: What gets lost in a merger?
P.S. Weekly pulls the curtain back on school mergers: How are students affected? Hear from a Brooklyn student whose school moved in with its downstairs neighbor.
School data goes stale after Trump administration cuts Education Department research arm
Since DOGE cuts, the Digest of Education Statistics hasn’t updated many tables, leaving gaps on school spending, teachers, and safety.
Private schools, public dollars: A staggering racial gap in NYC special education tuition payments
NYC spent $723 million on private school tuition payments for students with disabilities, but students of color in higher-need neighborhoods are far less likely to benefit.
What We’re Reading
Do career ‘pathways’ work? Delaware offers early clues, Hechinger Report
This West Philly teacher just won a national honor. Because his school is closing, it’s bittersweet, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Thumbnail image by Carly Sitrin/Chalkbeat