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Hello,
I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.
It’s hot outside, and likely still will be when students return to school later this month. This week, my colleague Rebecca Redelmeier took a deeper look at why 52 Philly schools still don’t have adequate cooling systems.
The district has put millions into the problem (and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts chipped in $200,000), but old building infrastructure still poses problems. And no AC means either remote learning or overheated, lethargic, kids.
As always, feel free to send ideas and questions to [email protected].
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Struggling to find cheap school supplies? Here’s a list of upcoming events for parents, students, and families looking for free back-to-school essentials in Philly.
‘Nobody feels good, nobody’s learning’: How high temperatures disrupt Philadelphia’s school days
Philadelphia seems unlikely to meet its previous goal of having air conditioning in all schools by 2027, despite the district and Jalen Hurts paying for new HVAC systems.
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What We’re Reading
After allegations of a 'toxic climate' at Frankford High, the school will have a new principal for the first time in a decade, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
New Pa. data reveals vaccination gaps school by school, KYW Newsradio