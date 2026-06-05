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Hi,
I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.
Today city council approved a budget that leaves out a proposed $1 tax on rideshare companies but adds one-time funds they thought would stop hundreds of school staff cuts. According to a memo from Superintendent Tony Watlington, that one-time cash infusion won’t reverse the cuts.
Read our full story here.
We’ve also got the latest on schools going virtual in the heat, and a deep dive from former Chalkbeat Senior Reporter Dale Mezzacappa about what it would take to make the school board publicly elected instead of appointed.
As always, you can send us story ideas or questions at [email protected].
Local News
52 Philadelphia schools will go virtual Friday due to high temperatures. Here’s the list.
Students at 52 Philadelphia schools will learn virtually Friday due to high temperatures. The school district also closed schools on May 20 due to heat.
Philadelphia budget deal will not restore hundreds of school staff cuts, superintendent says
Superintendent Tony Watlington said $50 million in one-time funding from the City Council will not restore hundreds of staff positions the district is planning to cut.
Philadelphia city council approves budget without rideshare tax for schools
The $7 billion budget deal drops Mayor Cherelle Parker’s proposed $1 tax on rideshare companies. Instead, councilmembers pulled $48 million from other budget sources.
Why switching Philadelphia to an elected school board would be very complicated
Angry at school closings, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas wants hearings to explore whether Philadelphia should hold school board elections instead of having the mayor pick members.
Around Chalkbeat
NY lawmakers to give Mamdani 2-year extension to comply with NYC class size mandate
A deal in Albany would delay NYC’s class size mandate until 2029-30, while a separate agreement could provide extra pay for teachers in oversized classes.
In the era of AI, schools want students to think critically. Experts say they need knowledge to do so.
Teachers are being trained on how to do so, but cognitive scientists say generic skills can’t take the place of subject knowledge and factual fluency.
The red-state Democrat upending the politics of school vouchers
Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa’s voucher-like ESA program lacks oversight and diverts money from public schools. His campaign shows one way Democrats are approaching education politics.
What We’re Reading
‘Toxic’ climate at Frankford High prompts a Philadelphia School District probe, The Philadelphia Inquirer
I Got Access to Hundreds of Teacher Misconduct Complaints in California — And You Can Too, ProPublica (First-person)