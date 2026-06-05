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Hi,

I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Today city council approved a budget that leaves out a proposed $1 tax on rideshare companies but adds one-time funds they thought would stop hundreds of school staff cuts. According to a memo from Superintendent Tony Watlington, that one-time cash infusion won’t reverse the cuts.



Read our full story here.

We’ve also got the latest on schools going virtual in the heat, and a deep dive from former Chalkbeat Senior Reporter Dale Mezzacappa about what it would take to make the school board publicly elected instead of appointed.