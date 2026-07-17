On Tuesday, the mayor announced that the city will start offering pre-schoolers five popular programs that already serve K-12 students with autism and other disabilities. It’s part of a $67.5 million investment included in the city budget.



The plan also emphasizes getting more students with disabilities into classrooms with their typically developing peers.



In May, my colleague Rebecca Redelmeier wrote about the School District of Philadelphia’s decision to phase out a special education program in an effort to get more of these students into general education classrooms. Redelmeier’s reporting shows there’s some pushback on that idea.